நாட்டம் | Rams, NFL St. Louis pay $ 790 million

Nov 25, 2021 0 Comments
(St. Louis) NFL and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke will pay US $ 790 million in a lawsuit filed by interests in St. Louis over the club’s relocation from Missouri to California, according to the city’s joint statement. St. Louis County.


Jim Salter
Associated Press

Details of the deal have not been released, nor are the specific amounts paid by the owners of Cronje and 31 other NFL teams.

Authorities in St. Louis have not yet determined how the funds will be used.

The mediated settlement puts an end to four-and-a-half years of activity. The Cronke and NFL lawsuit failed or at least was transferred to a different jurisdiction. The courts, for their part, responded favorably to St. Louis ‘requests to disclose the owners’ financial information, resulting in this immediate settlement.

More than $ 1 billion in lawsuits filed in 2017 on behalf of the city of St. Louis, the state of St. Louis and the St. Louis Regional Convention Ans Sports Complex Authority are scheduled for trial on January 10. He said the Rams had lost millions of dollars in various taxes since moving to Los Angeles, which was triggered in 2013, after which the team lied about its intentions and ignored the league by allowing its own relocation rules. Move.

The NFL, Rams and Kroenke argued that these rules were not set in stone and that the league had the right to recognize the move, which was clear in the interests of the league and the owners of 32 teams.

See also  The Saints moved to Jacksonville for Week 1

The repeated court setbacks of Kroenke and the NFL have hastened the settlement in this case.

