Joe-Wilfried Tsonga hopes to resume “competition in Australia in January”

The former World No. 5 will need a call-up if he wants to play in the Australian Open as he has not been to court since the summer.

Aside from the Team BNP Paribas Jeunes Talents activity, he is a sponsor, and Le Manceau said this Tuesday at Roland-Garros that he was preparing to return to the competition. “I’m really motivated to come back. One thing is for sure, I will be there 2022. I am working hard now and hope it will be in January. Monsoo, 36, still does not want to clear his ice. “The end of my life, I have imagined it 100 times. It started on the 19th“, He bluntly laughed. Tsonga dreams of doing the entire season without major physical problems, depending on what his last season on the tour will be. He has only played 11 games in the last two seasons for his only win in Marseille last February.

“I took the time and decided not to finish the season.” Joe-Wilfried Tsonga

The former Frenchman has not appeared on court since losing five sets to Sweden’s Michael Yemer in the first round of Wimbledon. Later a calf injury prevented him from playing in the US Open. “I had no back pain at the beginning of the summer and thought it was good before my calf was injured“After this hard blow, he resumed training for several weeks, but he wanted to give himself time.”I took the time and decided not to finish the season. Ranked 257th in the world, the 2018 Australian Open finalist will need a wild card if he wants to play in Melbourne in January: “Hope the call comes. I am waiting for a reply from the French Federation. But if it wasn’t at the Australian Open, it would be somewhere else. Anyway, I’m motivated to find competition.