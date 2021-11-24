Home Science Dollyman Mission searches the planet Alpha Centauri lives around

Nov 24, 2021
Thai Roth Edition

24 November 2021 10:01 am

Last April, scientists at the University of Sydney collaborated with breakthrough efforts in California, USA, directing science and technology related to the search for extraterrestrial life, including the Saber Astronautics Institute in Australia and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Developed the program TOLIMAN (Tolescope for Orbit Locus Interferometric Monitoring of our Astronomical Neighborhood).

Ptolemy’s mission is to find out which planets are in our neighboring galaxy. Star systems such as Alpha Centauri and Proxima Centauri are of particular interest. Which planets are particularly suitable for life? Alpha Centauri is the closest star system to us. It consists of three stars that are loosely bound by gravity: Alpha Centauri A, Alpha Centauri B and Alpha Centauri C, also known as the Proxima Centaur.

The TOLIMAN mission launches a customized space telescope. It measures the position of the stars in the sky in great detail. Especially the search for planets orbiting other stars. This is a new way of exploring and locating exoplanets near our solar system.

(Image: NASA)

