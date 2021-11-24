Dollyman Mission searches the planet Alpha Centauri lives around

Ptolemy’s mission is to find out which planets are in our neighboring galaxy. Star systems such as Alpha Centauri and Proxima Centauri are of particular interest. Which planets are particularly suitable for life? Alpha Centauri is the closest star system to us. It consists of three stars that are loosely bound by gravity: Alpha Centauri A, Alpha Centauri B and Alpha Centauri C, also known as the Proxima Centaur.