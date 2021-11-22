Riders – Bengal (13-32): Cincinnati win over Forceps

Las Vegas Riders (5-5) – Cincinnati Bengals (6-4): 13-32

In a crucial battle in the race for the AFC playoffs, the Bengals won against the Raiders and struck a blow. Defense Derek stunned the car (19/27, 215 yards, 1 DT, 1 IND, 1 Fumble Lost), while the attack worked late into the game. Josh Jacobs (61 yards) and Darren Waller (116 yards) struggled to no avail.

Joe Burroughs (20/29, 148 yards, 1 dd, 1 fumble) was decisive again, well assisted by Joe Mixon (123 yards, 2 dd) on the ground and Tyler Boyd (49 yards) in the third attempt, limiting the Raiders to 278 yards. , Caused a decisive interruption late in the game.

With this victory the Bengals are revived in the AFC North, while the Raiders are in the race for the wild card despite losing ground in the AFC Oust.

Defensive divisions have the start of the match

In a match between two strong attacks, the first attack is the defense of the riders. The inevitable Maxx Crosby stumbled, and the Raiders opened the scoring on a field goal (3-0).

Acting on the Cincinnati ground, he took advantage of his opponent’s insecurity to equalize with a field goal of 54 yards, a career-best record for Evan McPherson (3-3). The immediate reaction from the riders was that a gala went with Darren Waller to regain the advantage in a new kick (6-3). This match is a field of victory more than ever.

Although the Las Vegas defensive line persecuted Joe Burrow, Cincinnati led by Tyler Boyd stepped up. The riders make a number of mistakes and the Bengals take advantage of it for runner Joe Mixon (6-10) with the first touchdown of the evening.

122 yards against 102: The Bengal team is in the lead after a bad attack.

Cincinnati does not shine, but does the job

The beginning of the second process looks like the first: possession game, and finally a domain goal. Again it is the Bengalis who make the difference (6-13). Las Vegas is harmless, with only Josh Jacobs ringing the bell without the support of Derek Carr.

Cincinnati got the chance to collect more and more points thanks to the great Evan McPherson. With his third field goal of over 50 yards, he gives the Bengals two wickets in advance (6-16). Although the match seems to have failed, Las Vegas has found evidence of a comeback and is finally relying on an aerial game. Darren Waller drives the team forward, and Derek Carr finds Foster Morrow for Touchdown (13-16). The match was restarted.

That’s when Jor Burroughs proves he’s a great quarterback. Helped well through the game on the field, he controls the clock and finishes with a touchdown to J’mar Chase, lowering the Raiders’ “back” confidence (13-22). Derek wanted the car to react, but Eli was blocked by Apple. Joe Mickson marks Touchdown shortly after to complete the Beasts’ victory (13-29). Trey Hendrickson stumbled upon his stone car, followed by a field goal, Checkmate (13-32).