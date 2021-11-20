Rockstar apologizes for GTA Definitive Edition issues and promises updates

Rockstar Games broke the silence Chaotic start Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – Ultimate Edition, Redesigned games that were not expected by many fans. Rockstar announced plans to release updates on Friday Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – Final Edition The game will republish technical issues and the classic versions of the removed Windows PC trilogy Final versionRun.

“First of all, we sincerely apologize to anyone who has trouble playing these games.” Rockstar said in a statement on its website. “Updated versions of these classic games have not been released to meet our standards or the standards that our fans expect.

“We are constantly planning to solve technical problems and improve every game in the future. With each planned upgrade, the games will reach the required standard.

First update Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – Ultimate Edition Rockstar said it planned to redesign it “in the coming days” and would fix a number of issues, but did not specify which ones.

Rockstar plans to face another major criticism: the removal of current versions of the system Grand Theft Auto3இரா The underworld, Ira San Andreas Create space Final version Recovering versions. We will add classic computer versions Grand Theft Auto IIIஇரா “Grand Theft Auto Suburb”., Ira Grand Theft Auto San Andreas “I’ll be coming to the Rockstar store soon as a package,” the publisher said. “It simply came to our notice then Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – Ultimate Edition From the Rockstar Store to PCs until 2022. June 30 You can get these classic editions at their Rockstar Games Launcher library for no extra charge.

Citing reports of harassment of its creators on social media, the company called on its community to “maintain respectful civic discourse about this version while resolving these issues.”

Rock games Chest Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – Ultimate Edition November 11 Skirta “Nintendo Switch”, “PlayStation 4”, “PlayStation 5”, “Windows PC”, “Xbox One” and “Xbox Series X”. The alleged remaster was quickly taken care ofImportant points Visual and technical issues – aggravated by the massive failure of the Rockstar starter, which sometimes made it even more difficult to start the favorite trio of Open World Crime Games.