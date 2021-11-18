Home Science Relington, Lillestrom | Tests looking for cyclists – 30 locations in the pilot program

Nov 18, 2021 0 Comments
Want to test winter cycling with an electric bike – definitely with embedded tires? Then you can become a “guinea pig”.

Wigen County Municipality Have test lessons Who can buy an electric bike with embedded tires. The prerequisite is that you are in contact with Rælingen or Lillestrøm.

The district municipality wants to explore what the winter cycling experience is like in these municipalities. The pilot is carried out by the lnspiria Science Center.

If you choose to participate in the pilot program, you can borrow an electric bicycle with studded tires for the period January – March 2022. Use the bike as you like, but test cyclists are encouraged to use it as much as possible. Along the way, participants are digitally informed about how they use the bike and how it works in everyday life.

You can also use your own bike if you wish.

At the end of the period, test cyclists will receive a call for a survey, as well as one or more interviews about their experiences with you.

The pilot thus applies to the municipality of Rælingen and Lillestrøm. Those who live, work, study or travel for other reasons in these municipalities may participate. You do not have to live in municipalities. You can participate as an individual or as an organization. The pilot has a total of 30 seats.

Here you can post your interest in the project.

