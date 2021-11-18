Is it worth it? 7 signs to consider before accepting a job offer

Have you ever gotten a new job offer but had any doubts if it’s really worth it before accepting it?

Getting a job offer is always a cause for celebration. It means you won’t have to stay in that toxic job you hate, you’ll have more financial stability, and you’re on your way to becoming a successful and responsible adult, so the first thing you should do is feel proud, but after that, it’s time to analyze the situation and make a life-changing decision.

It is very likely that you will not be told about the negative points of an offer during a job interview. Just as you do everything you can to make a good impression, companies and recruiters also make an effort to make their strongest candidates happy and eager to join their team. And that is why you should never accept a job offer without first giving it some thought and analyzing the situation in more depth.

It’s good to focus on the good, but if you want to make a better decision and make sure a job is worthwhile, then you have to open your eyes, ask questions and think about what doesn’t sound so good. Of course, you should take risks, but Bill Gates and Steve Jobs went so far as to say that they should always be calculated. That’s what will get you the best results.

What should you do before you accept a job offer?

1 – Do some research on your new boss.

You don’t have to be a stalker and learn their routine, but you should get on their social media (whether it’s your direct boss or the company), read reviews, and get general feedback. This will help you determine if a place or boss is right for you and aligns with what you’re looking for because there’s nothing worse than escaping a toxic job just to get to one that’s the same or worse. Also, if your future boss appears to have the same hobby as you (it may be anything from writing free essays in their personal blog to horse riding or fencing), it may as well become a good sign for you.

If the company has one, take some time to read the annual report, there you can learn more details and find out how much stability there is inside.

2 – Ask about salary

Money shouldn’t be your primary motivation, but it is crucial because you need to eat and pay your bills. Look for a tabulator and compare the offer you get with the salaries earned by other people in the same position, but also take into account what might happen in the future, the opportunities for growth and raises once you meet specific goals.

Elon Musk, for example, doesn’t earn a single dollar as CEO of Tesla, but they compensate him with bonuses that are released every time he reaches a goal.

3 – Ask about benefits

Having a good salary is only part of the benefits you will get. You should ask or research if they offer paid holidays, some health insurance, a savings account, grocery or gas vouchers, stocks, or other options. All of this makes an offer more attractive, even if the salary you see reflected in your account month by month is not the highest.

4 – Count your expenses

Are you going to pay three times as much for gas just to get to work? Not only should you take into account what you’re going to earn, but also what you may have to spend to do your job. Consider whether you have to move, whether there’s public transport nearby, whether you’ll be given the materials you need, or even if you have to buy new clothes to fit in with what the new job requires of you.

5 – Pay attention to the schedule

You need to have a work/life balance, so find out if this is a job that will demand your attention 24/7, if they respect working hours and weekends or if your schedule is flexible. Plus, it’s worth asking if overtime is paid or not.

6 – Get to know about growth opportunities

Beyond money, growth opportunities mean learning, greater responsibilities, or a better position. Of course, not every job will lead to becoming a CEO, but you shouldn’t be stuck in the same spot for life or for too long. You need to analyze how a job will affect your career in the long run.

7 – Research the values

It’s about knowing the company’s values, so you know if they align with yours and can work together to achieve a common goal that makes you feel good, satisfied, and fulfilled professionally, without sacrificing your principles or ethics.