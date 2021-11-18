Home Entertainment François Truffaut, image by image …

François Truffaut, image by image …

Nov 18, 2021 0 Comments
Toute la culture

The director’s ultimate beautiful book for lovers, François Truffaut, picture by picture Written by Christine Mason and Laurent Delmas begins with the first shorts Mistons To go Sunday Roll !. 140 photos present Truffa as a director and actor.

Fantastic preface by Arnaud Desplechin

In the preface, in the exercise of breathtaking admiration, it is infinitely softer, as Arnad Despleschin explains by reviewing it. Four hundred strokes In Luxembourg he finally entered the “question of cinema”. And the following analysis is just as accurate and refined as this memory: “In Truffaut, under a quiet breeze, the story is darkened by anger. “Or again:” His courage coincides with his humility: immense !. »P. 8 and 9. An excellent lesson in cinema and exchange?

A fresco, film by decade and film by decade

The rest of the book begins with a short film in 1954 Visit And ends in 1983 Sunday Roll! The cast of François Truffaut and especially the actresses are magnified, some films are familiar to us, others are very rare. Also the filmmaker is ubiquitous in the shooting photos as he is an actor in his films (episode) Green room Attractive in this aspect) with always very clear quotes: Truffaut can be measured and evaluated by the filmmaker, as well as the critical Truffaut when looking at another director. Christine Mason and Laurent Delmas re-established the atmosphere of the shootings and truly presented Franுவாois Truffaut’s cinema in an invaluable setting.

This book will appeal to complete fans and converts who have seen all of François Truffaut’s films ten times, and he can watch movies in theaters or currently on Netflix!

See also  Steadfast and determined, the Queen inspires confidence when our politicians are suffocated

François Truffaut, picture by picture..., Introduction by Christine Mason and Laurent Delmas, Arnaud Desplech, Callimart, 140 photos, with 24.5 X 28.4, 240 p. 39.90 euros.

Display: Book cover

François Truffaut, image by image …

Yale Hirsch

Responsible Associate Editor, Yaël is a Journalist (Press Card n ° 116976), PhD in Political Science, Lecturer in Sciences-Po Paris, holds a degree in Comparative Literature from Sorbonne and holds a DEA. He writes in all categories with a strong emphasis on books and exhibitions. Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like

These are the best zombie movies on Netflix

These are the best zombie movies on Netflix

Netflix donne un nouveau top 10 des films et séries les plus regardés !

Netflix offers new top 10 places in the most watched movies and series!

Vanity Fair

Harry Potter: Actors reunite for the first film in 20 years

Les acteurs Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Gordon Cormier et Dallas Liu seront les héros de la série live-action Avatar : Le Dernier Maître de l’Air (Crédits image : Netflix)

Netflix releases full cast prior to live-action shoot

Netflix Christmas: Movies You Must Not Miss!

The first nostalgic teaser for Elvis's biography, signed by Boss Luhrmann

The first nostalgic teaser for Elvis’s biography, signed by Boss Luhrmann

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *