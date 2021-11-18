Home World Between the talks between Merkel and Lukashenko, the Belarusian immigrants confirmed their desire to enter the European Union.

Between the talks between Merkel and Lukashenko, the Belarusian immigrants confirmed their desire to enter the European Union.

Nov 18, 2021 0 Comments

Sputnik

Following the news of a new conversation between the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Belarusian media revealed the situation among the migrants stranded on the Polish border.

According to the agency, the conversation between Lukashenko and Merkel for the second time since the beginning of the week had little effect on refugees living along the border, except for a short round of slogans, which they continued to set on fire. Tents and shelters were provided for them.

read more

In a second contact since the beginning of the week, Belarus announces that Lukashenko and Merkel have reached an understanding on the immigration file.

Evidence indicated that the atmosphere in the camp near the crossing was not positive but rather calm.

A Kurdish refugee from Iraq told the agency: “We will stay here until the weather allows and the problem is resolved.”

Another refugee said, “We hope our problem will be solved soon.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Belarusian president said that Lukashenko and Merkel had discussed in detail the issue of immigrants seeking to enter the EU and had “reached a definite understanding of how to make progress in resolving pending issues.”

Poland has strengthened border security, deployed thousands of troops, declared a state of emergency in the region and clashes with migrants trying to attack the border fence. When Europe and Belarus exchange allegations about the crisis.

Source: “Sputnik”

See also  AUKUS: US-Australia "friendly attack" on France - counter-attack with Paris on agreement with India | The world

You May Also Like

Introducing the "OTV" Evening Newsletter for Wednesday 11/17/2021

Introducing the “OTV” Evening Newsletter for Wednesday 11/17/2021

Iran continues to stockpile enriched uranium

Iran continues to stockpile enriched uranium

"Terrible signal": Merkel was criticized for talking to Lukashenko

“Terrible signal”: Merkel was criticized for talking to Lukashenko

'They got mixed up with the wrong person'. The court withdrew Steve Bannon's passport

‘They got mixed up with the wrong person’. The court withdrew Steve Bannon’s passport

Macron secretly adjusted the blue on the French flag: 'very elegant'

Macron secretly adjusted the blue on the French flag: ‘very elegant’

The fleeing bank robber has not been in the hands of the police for more than 50 years Abroad

The fleeing bank robber has not been in the hands of the police for more than 50 years Abroad

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *