Between the talks between Merkel and Lukashenko, the Belarusian immigrants confirmed their desire to enter the European Union.

Following the news of a new conversation between the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Belarusian media revealed the situation among the migrants stranded on the Polish border.

According to the agency, the conversation between Lukashenko and Merkel for the second time since the beginning of the week had little effect on refugees living along the border, except for a short round of slogans, which they continued to set on fire. Tents and shelters were provided for them.

Evidence indicated that the atmosphere in the camp near the crossing was not positive but rather calm.

A Kurdish refugee from Iraq told the agency: “We will stay here until the weather allows and the problem is resolved.”

Another refugee said, “We hope our problem will be solved soon.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Belarusian president said that Lukashenko and Merkel had discussed in detail the issue of immigrants seeking to enter the EU and had “reached a definite understanding of how to make progress in resolving pending issues.”

Poland has strengthened border security, deployed thousands of troops, declared a state of emergency in the region and clashes with migrants trying to attack the border fence. When Europe and Belarus exchange allegations about the crisis.

Source: “Sputnik”