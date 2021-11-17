[podcast] S10 Description: The Patriots are back

Episode 450 is in the box!

It’s been less than two years since Tom Brady left. But you don’t need a big overhaul when you have Bill Belich. Iron defense, powerful ground sports and especially Mac Jones, for icing on an express restoration. Also New England is in contention for the playoffs. Almost without actually leaving it.

The chiefs also seem to have returned. Same as Russell Wilson, but much less luxurious results.

Look back at everything that happened in the 10th week.

Well listening!

