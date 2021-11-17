Home Science NASA has shared the shocking video of the new star emerging on the internet

NASA has shared the shocking video of the new star emerging on the internet

Nov 17, 2021 0 Comments
NASA ने शेयर किया अंतरिक्ष में बन रहे नए सितारे का अद्भुत नज़ारा, देखकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान - देखें Video

NASA has shared the amazing scene of a new star forming in space

NASA, the American space agency, always shares pictures and videos with people about the wonderful and amazing things about space. All of NASA’s posts link information and people to space. We also get a lot of mysterious information about space through NASA’s record. Now again NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shared a great post on Instagram this Tuesday. In this post, the Hubble Space Telescope gives an overview of the formation of a new star in space. In this video, you can see both poles of the newly formed star shining brightly. The video also shows glowing dust particles and galaxies in red and white.

NASA wrote with this post that it is now entering the realm of active star formation. You can see in the video that there is also a blue nebula behind this undeveloped star. Due to this its milky glow is very beautiful. NASA says that this nebula is located in the farthest part of our galaxy, about 2,000 light-years from Earth.

NASA has identified this nebula as Sharples 2-106. The company said that this nebula is giving birth to a big star. This is the bipolar star formation zone in which a giant star forms. According to NASA, the under-formed star IRS4 (Infrared Source 4) was “born about 100,000 years ago. IRS4 scattered dust and hot gas in the nebula.”

Watch the video:

The U.S. space agency says hundreds of low-mass brown dwarf stars are scattering in the nebula’s gas amid the galaxy’s activity. The distance between these stars is measured as two light-years. Hubble captured this breathtaking image of the Sharpless 2-106 with the help of a ground-based subaru telescope. It shows a three-dimensional plane.

See also  Water on Mars: Incredible Images of Mars Clouds Sent by Curiosity Rover | Chronicles

This post has received over 53 thousand likes so far. People who watched this video are shocked. Many people have been commenting on the video. One user wrote – Fantastic. Another wrote- “Everything you discover about the universe is wonderful and wonderful.”

You May Also Like

chandra-grahan-2021-3

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Lunar Eclipse Will Happen In A Few Days These 4 Zodiac Signs Be Careful prp 93

Space: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Space: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

The Solved Mystery of the Sigma Hole - Science - Life

The Solved Mystery of the Sigma Hole – Science – Life

Viral Personality Test | Psychological testing | Are you a sensible person? The first thing you see in the picture will tell you the truth | Eye examination today | Viral Challenge | Mexico

Viral Personality Test | Psychological testing | Are you a sensible person? The first thing you see in the picture will tell you the truth | Eye examination today | Viral Challenge | Mexico

A mysterious barrier blocks the entrance of cosmic rays to the center of the Milky Way

Trend up to mid-December 3B Meteo

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *