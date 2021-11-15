The South Ken Children’s Festival kicks off on Monday at the French company

The 24th edition of the weekly South Ken Kids Festival, a must-see for children, organized by the French Institute in London, begins on November 15. On the show: Movies, Workshops, Readings …

The South Ken Kids Festival, with plenty of activities for young people and adults from November 15-21, aims to promote children’s culture on both sides of the channel and beyond. This is the 24th edition of the already successful festival, which will allow your children to discover movies, listen to poetry, and participate in workshops at other festivals.

A project full of functions

⁇ Celebrate the wonders of children’s literature in a week with the best children’s teachers with drawing, film and performance events and illustrators on both sides of the channel and beyond. Explain the organizers on their website. Every year, more than forty schools (from nursery to college) take part in the festival, this year celebrating William Shakespeare’s 400th birthday. An oath to culture as a result of a busy show: for example, children can attend a screening of the movie Yagari on Monday afternoon or a screening of Little Prince on Wednesday. They can try a workshop that immerses them in virtual reality or listen to poems in multiple languages. The South Ken Kids Festival is a culture for all tastes, all ages and all cultures. According to Mark Bhutto, ” South Ken Kids Festival Week is a very exciting place for maps and stories .

Where, when and how?

The South Ken Kids Festival Institute is organizing the franchise at 17 Queensberry Place (SW72DT) in the South Kensington District of London from Monday 15 November to Sunday 21 November 2021. You can find all the programming on their website, In order to select the activities that are most suitable for your children. If you are not available next week, it is good to remember that the French company in London offers activities for young people throughout the year, especially thanks to its cultural library.