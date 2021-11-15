“The Eternal” continues to dominate the declining North American box office

Proof that even Marvel superheroes can never overcome the force of gravity, “The Eternal” crashed at the North American box office, reportedly grossing just $ 27.5 million in theaters for its second weekend. On Sunday.

Read more: Box Office: Over $ 330 Million in Doon

Read more: “Eternal” superheroes dominate the North American box office

Variety says the film, which was distributed by Disney, which grossed $ 71 million from Friday to Sunday last week, shows the biggest drop for a Marvel film in its second week of distribution.

The work of Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, “The Eternals” features five-star cast including actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan but features Richard Madden, the star of the “Game of Thrones” series, and timeless. The superhero regiment was sent to Earth by a superior force to protect humanity.

“Clifford”, a big red dog and the adventures of his young mistress in New York, is in second place with 16.4 million in its first week.

Adapted from Norman Friedwell’s children’s books, the film recorded a good performance for a family film, especially one that was severely affected by the epidemic, according to David Cross’s analysis.

He notes that the sector’s recovery is very low, as the U.S. box office is still 35% lower compared to the same period in 2019.

In third place was “Toon”, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 Interstellar novel, which grossed 5.5 million receipts in theaters in its fourth week (93 million since its release).

Agent 007 continues to perform well with 4.6 million in the sixth week of James Bond’s latest installment “Die Can Wait” (total 150 million).

It ranks fifth over “Venom: Let there Be Carnage” with $ 4 million in revenue. Tom Hardy returns to his role as Eddie Brock, an intelligence journalist who thanks the alien parasite Venom with the superpowers.

Here are the remaining top 10:

“Ron Unlocks” (2.2 million)

“French Dispatch” (1.8 million)

“Belfast” (1.8 million)

“Spencer” (1.5 million)

“Hunger” (1.2 million)