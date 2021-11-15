Falling movie “The Eternal” continues to dominate the North American box office

The blockbuster, worn by Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, shows the biggest drop in the second week of Marvel movie distribution.

Evidence that even Marvel superheroes can never overcome the force of gravity, The Eternal fell at the North American box office, grossing just $ 27.5 million in theaters for its second weekend, according to provisional estimates.

Disney distributed $ 71 million from Friday to Sunday last week, one of the biggest falls for Marvel in its second week of distribution. Variety.

Created by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, The Eternal Provides five star cast including actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan but star of the series Game of Thrones, Richard Madden, and has a legion of timeless superheroes sent by a large force to Earth to protect humanity.

A family picture in second place

Clifford, The adventures of a big red dog and his young mistress in New York, are in second place with 16.4 million in its first week. Adapted from Norman Friedwell’s children’s books, the film recorded a good performance for a family film, especially one that was severely affected by the epidemic, according to David Cross’s analysis. He notes that the sector’s recovery is very low, as the U.S. box office is still 35% lower compared to the same period in 2019.

In third place, Hill, An adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Interstellar, grossed $ 5.5 million in theaters in its fourth week (93 million since its release).

Agent 007 continues to perform well with 4.6 million in the sixth week of James Bond’s latest installment. Wait to die (Total 150 million).

He stands in front Poison: Let there be massacreIt ranks fifth with $ 4 million in revenue. Tom Hardy returns to his role as Eddie Brock, an intelligence journalist who thanks the alien parasite Venom with the superpowers.