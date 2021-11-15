Home Entertainment Falling movie “The Eternal” continues to dominate the North American box office

Falling movie “The Eternal” continues to dominate the North American box office

Nov 15, 2021 0 Comments
Falling movie "The Eternal" continues to dominate the North American box office

The blockbuster, worn by Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, shows the biggest drop in the second week of Marvel movie distribution.

Evidence that even Marvel superheroes can never overcome the force of gravity, The Eternal fell at the North American box office, grossing just $ 27.5 million in theaters for its second weekend, according to provisional estimates.

Disney distributed $ 71 million from Friday to Sunday last week, one of the biggest falls for Marvel in its second week of distribution. Variety.

Created by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, The Eternal Provides five star cast including actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan but star of the series Game of Thrones, Richard Madden, and has a legion of timeless superheroes sent by a large force to Earth to protect humanity.

A family picture in second place

Clifford, The adventures of a big red dog and his young mistress in New York, are in second place with 16.4 million in its first week. Adapted from Norman Friedwell’s children’s books, the film recorded a good performance for a family film, especially one that was severely affected by the epidemic, according to David Cross’s analysis. He notes that the sector’s recovery is very low, as the U.S. box office is still 35% lower compared to the same period in 2019.

In third place, Hill, An adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Interstellar, grossed $ 5.5 million in theaters in its fourth week (93 million since its release).

Agent 007 continues to perform well with 4.6 million in the sixth week of James Bond’s latest installment. Wait to die (Total 150 million).

See also  Monday April 5 TV Show: Our Choice

He stands in front Poison: Let there be massacreIt ranks fifth with $ 4 million in revenue. Tom Hardy returns to his role as Eddie Brock, an intelligence journalist who thanks the alien parasite Venom with the superpowers.

You May Also Like

"The Eternal" continues to dominate the declining North American box office

“The Eternal” continues to dominate the declining North American box office

COVID-19: More than twenty cases in CHU-HJRA

COVID-19: More than twenty cases in CHU-HJRA

New album, ‘Wild Type Droid’, failed in December – Marseille News

End of summer 2022 | Pinocchio by Robert Gemekis and Tom Hanks at Disney +

End of summer 2022 | Pinocchio by Robert Gemekis and Tom Hanks at Disney +

Jared Leto à son arrivée à l’avant-première du film House of Gucci, à Londres le 9 novembre 2021.

Cinema – Jared Letto did six hours of makeup a day for “House of Gucci”

Films With Unexpected Female Heroes

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *