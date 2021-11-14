Home Science Trend up to mid-December 3B Meteo

Trend up to mid-December 3B Meteo

Nov 14, 2021 0 Comments
Geographical altitude anomaly at 500 hpa
Trend 22-28 November: The European weather model ECMWF identifies a strong positive anomaly in the North Atlantic at the end of November, coupled with the strong anticyclone of the Azores. At the same time, however, there is an area of ​​negative contradictions between the western Mediterranean and North Africa that could lead to one. Continuation of frequent disturbing conditions in the extreme south and on the main islands. The situation in Centronord is generally very stable. At one temperature level, no major discrepancies are expected, with average temperatures or lower internally.

Trend 29 November – 5 December: Between the end of the month and the first days of December, this pattern does not show particularly significant discrepancies in the European situation, except in the northwestern part of the continent, where high geological values ​​persist. In Italy, the weather should provide regular late autumn characters, Frequent and rapid decline in evolution from northwest to southeast in tropical climates.

Trend 6-12 December: As mid-December approaches, the new reinforcement of Azorian high pressure west of the British Isles looks promising, restricting the flow of unstable air masses toward northern Italy, where stability will prevail. The Adriatic side can also be seen deteriorating more frequently in the south Northeastern Native. Temperature with no large variations compared to climatic values ​​of the climate.

