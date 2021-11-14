Home Top News England pacified Australia

At Twickenham Temple, England pacified Australia (32-15). Earlier this Saturday, on the Murrayfield turf, South Africa enforced world championship status against Scotland, while in Treviso, Argentina defeated Italy.

Springbox is followed in Scotland

After Wales, Scotland did not oppose Springboks’ strike force. A week after his win over Australia, XV of Thistle Finn Russell opened the scoring in the opening hours of the quarter, but Elton Jantzis equalized for the South Africans, shortly before Magsol Mabimbi equalized the first try of the match. Hourly mark. However, six minutes later, Stuart Hawk revived Scots before seeing his striker allow Scotland to move forward. However, at the start of the second act the Springboks raised their voices. Two minutes after the resumption, Mahasol Mabimbi scored his double before Elton Jantz added six points on penalties. The only Scottish answer was Stuart Hawk’s double hundred hours earlier. Andre Pollard, who played in the last 20 minutes at the end of the game, scored two goals and Franசois Stein scored one. South Africa won by fifteen points (15-30) and signed for the third consecutive victory before concluding their autumn tour at Twickenham against England next weekend.

Argentina confirms itself against Italy

Defeated by XV of France last week, The Poomas ended their seven-game series defeat at Treviso. Argentina, who faced a squadron asura in search of a new breath under the command of Kieran Crowley, got off to a very strong start with Marcos Creamer equalizing the first attempt of the encounter eight minutes later. After Emiliano Bofelli’s penalty, Juan Martin Gonzalez gave the South Americans a clear advantage half an hour earlier. Italy responded with two penalties from Montpellier striker Paolo Corbici to return to the locker room for eleven points. As they returned to the field, Poomas scored with Matthias Moroni, who had scored his try within 60 seconds of the start of the game. The Italians responded by boasting of Stephen Warne, who scored the only try in the squadron Azura at the meeting. , Palo Corpis’ third penalty. In the last 25 minutes the efforts of Santiago Cartero and Fagundo Bosch made the Argentine players worse on the score. Poomas won by 21 points (16-37), their 16th consecutive defeat to Italy.

Australia, who lost to Scotland last week, again had a complicated afternoon in the British Isles on Saturday. At the English Rugby Temple in Twickenham, the Wallabies enjoyed the XV’s Rose Rule led by captain Owen Farrell, as Eddie Jones wanted to do. Facing his teammates, the England Australian coach had no mercy. His men are branded with hot iron Wallaby, unable to get a slight test condition in 80 minutes. Unlike the locals who scored in the first period through Freddie Stewart (7th) and the alternate hooker, Jamie Flameir at the end of the game (32-15, 80th). James O’Connor, on the other hand, passed five sentences and allowed English immorality. If you fail next Saturday in Wales, the autumn tour is a small consolation prize for choosing an island-continent that will become a dream. For the short story, The Wallabies suffered their eighth consecutive defeat against England this Saturday. The latter will conclude the series of Test matches against world champions South Africa next Saturday.

