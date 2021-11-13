SpaceX restarts the fire for Starling after a long hiatus

After a multi-week break for the benefit of Starling, without any rocket spacecraft, SpaceX goes back to work: a new launch is scheduled for November 13 for the benefit of its set of satellites.

This turned out to be a very long gap according to SpaceX standards. In fact, the American company, which specializes in space operations, had a habit of frequently launching rockets for the benefit of its satellite Internet access service, Starling. Thus dozens of satellites were constantly placed in orbit. In a few months, there were even several take-offs.

A long break for SpaceX

Since September 14, 2021, the date of the last launch of 51 Starling satellites, SpaceX has not carried out any shootings. The disruption for almost two months is unusual for a group that departs almost every month, sometimes even at intervals of a few days. The bracket comes to an end as the new aircraft is announced on November 13th.

The work was supposed to take place the day before, but the weather was not good. Shot Has been moved Saturday, 1:19 pm (Paris time).

It is not clear why SpaceX allowed so much time between the two scenes, but factors could be put forward: COO Gwynne Shotwell warned that the company’s business would suffer from a lack of liquid oxygen. Difficulties in delivering processors can also play a role – a problem for Russia.

However, during this period SpaceX had other fish to fry: it had to ensure the departure of the Crew-3 mission, manage the crew-2 members’ return to Earth, as well as oversee their stay in space. The company continues to build its next-generation space missile Starship. Thus the engine level has been tested recently.

The Starling mission will depart from Cape Canaveral at the Florida launch pad on November 13. The 53 Starling satellites will be launched into low Earth orbit at the end of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascendancy. The first stage will automatically return to Earth and land on a sea boat. Like the two parts of the fairing that protect the payload, the first level was already used for older works.

Photo credit of someone:

SpaceX

Share on social media

Continuation in the video