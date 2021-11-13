Home World Glasgow supports the demand to expedite the end of fossil fuels

Nov 13, 2021 0 Comments
  • Negotiations at the climate summit continue this Saturday following the failure of governments to reach a consensus.

Glasgow is already playing at the time of the injury. The Final Judgment of the Climate Conference (COP26) I had to come today Friday afternoon But, after a thorough session full of tension and insults, the disagreement reopened at some important points of the discussion. This morning, after the eleventh night of talks that lasted until dawn, the summit was chaired Released a new draft of the contracts. The text maintains an explicit requestAccelerates the transition from fossil fuels For renewable energies and demands, they must once again put forward more ambitious plans next year to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in the short and long term.

News of the end of fossil fuels has already appeared in previous drafts, Transformed overnight. The latest text, published this morning, actually speaks to the end of fossil fuels within a very genetic appeal. Ecological change needs to be accelerated Deployment of a series, for example, towards low-emission energy sources Political and technical tools. Of course, the results of coal and oil, gas and coal subsidies are explicitly quoted (according to the most skeptical, they are not going to survive the night). An unpublished note has also been added to the need for support A perfect change.

