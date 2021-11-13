Destroyed by fire in 2018 | Reconstruction of the Rio National Museum begins

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Rio de Janeiro) Reconstruction work of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro was destroyed by fire in September 2018 and is one of the most valuable natural history collections in Latin America.

Reconstruction of the former imperial palace of XIXe The century, located north of Rio, will begin with a fa முகப்புade and roof that collapsed during the fire, museum director Alexander Kelner and city officials told a news conference.

“Today we can take the first step back to one of the greatest scientific and cultural tragedies in our country,” he said. Kelner said.

Considered one of the most important natural history museums in Latin America, the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro is especially famous for the richness of its antique collections. This amazing fire has deeply shocked the scientific community in Brazil and around the world.

Photo by Mauro Bimental, France-Press Agency

Starting from the air conditioning system, the fire spread rapidly due to the lack of equipment to extinguish the fire.

The negligence of public officials was later pointed out, and the disaster was seen as a “declared tragedy” due to the lack of funds allocated to maintain cultural sites in Brazil.

Renovation work is expected to be completed in 2026, but the exterior opening of the museum, which is currently surrounded by metal structures and temporary roofs, will take place on September 7, 2022, to mark the bicentennial of Brazil’s declaration. Freedom.

Eighty-five percent of the 20 million pieces, mostly exceptional, are smoked, and the museum will pay special attention to recovering those recovered from the rubble.

“We estimate that 20,000 to 50,000 pieces will be recovered,” Mr. Kelner said.

Photo by Mauro Bimental, France-Press Agency

After the fire, archaeologists and archaeologists were able to preserve fragments buried beneath the ruins, including the museum’s gem, Lucia, the oldest human fossil in Brazil, 12,000 years old.

The Pentecostal meteorite, five tons of iron and nickel, escaped the flames, much like the skeleton of a 13-meter-long plant dinosaur 80 million years ago, ‘discovered in the state of Minas Gerais.