New Zealand’s performance so far in Tests, ODIs and T20s is excellent.

The New Zealand team, led by Kane Williamson, has proven its worth in all three formats, including the 2019 World Cup runners-up, the 2020-21 World Test champions and the 2021 T20 World Cup finals.

Former England captain Mike Atherton has said that New Zealand are currently the strongest team in all three formats. New Zealand have been performing well in the ICC tournament for the past few years.

Following on the final match against England in the final of the 2019 World Cup, which ended in a Super Over tie, England was declared the World Champion on the basis of scoring the most fours.

Atherton made his comments after New Zealand’s first entry in the T20 World Cup final. New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the first semi – final on Wednesday. New Zealand advances to ICC final for third time in three years

Apart from this, the New Zealand team defeated India and won the first World Test title. ‘The New Zealand team excels in all kinds of games. The team has reached the final of another World Cup, New Zealand is very close to winning the 2019 World Cup, the winners of the World Test Championship, ”Atherton told Sky Sports.

The New Zealand team excels in all formats. Congratulations to him for this, the former England captain said his performance is excellent despite the players and cash limits.

New Zealand beat England in the final of the World Cup. New Zealand lost in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Dramatic events took place in this semi-final. The two leading batsmen of the Kiwis returned with just 13 runs, after which England held on tight until the 16th over.

However, Jimmy Nisham eased the pressure on Chris Jordan with 26 off 17 balls. England fans cheered as Nisham was caught for 20 in the 18th over. But Darrell Mitchell, who scored a fifty, ended the game.

Ken Williamson decided to bang first. Jason Roy was replaced today by England’s Sam Billings, but Johnny Burstow and Jose Butler started the innings. Kiwi captain Williamson’s unbeaten catch broke the pair. Adam Milne gave the Kiwis their first victory in the first ball of the sixth over, while Williamson caught Burstow (13) in the mid-off ball.

Ish Sodhi caught England’s second opener Jose Butler after Milne’s impetus. David Malan scored 41 off 30 balls. Moin Ali added 63 for the third wicket with Malan.

Ali and Liam Livingstone added 40 off 23 balls for the fourth wicket. Ali completed his half-century off 36 balls. Ali was unbeaten on 51 off 37 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. England scored 166 for the loss of 4 wickets.

New Zealand won the match by 5 wickets and 1 over and qualified for the final. Mitchell was unbeaten on 73 off 48 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes. The Kiwis will play in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time.

