Home Top News More than a million lightning bolts recorded in Australian skies in 24 hours – videos

More than a million lightning bolts recorded in Australian skies in 24 hours – videos

Nov 12, 2021 0 Comments
More than a million lightning bolts recorded in Australian skies in 24 hours - videos

Your registration has been successfully registered!
Click on the link sent in the email

https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211111/plus-dun-million-declairs-recenses-dans-le-ciel-australien-en-24h–videos-1052560376.html

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”

2021

Ekaterina Janson

https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103484/87/1034848743_0:0:3356:3356_100x100_80_0_0_a_9595f4f42701102dcbb6422047b642204.

Ekaterina Janson

https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103484/87/1034848743_0:0:3356:3356_100x100_80_0_0_a_9595f4f42701102dcbb6422047b642204.

News

fr_FR

Sputnik France

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”

https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1052560349_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fe88943a44f624720jp5a965

Sputnik France

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”

See also  The illusion of "post-race" America | Duty

International, Australia, thunderstorms, thunderstorms

21:12 11.11.2021 (Update: 21:13 11.11.2021)
Johnson Ekaterina - Sputnik France

Ekaterina Janson

Write all articles to the author

Heavy rains in Australia were followed by a high number of storms and lightning. According to the Meteorological Department, 1.37 million lightning strikes were reported in a single day.

On November 11, 9 News reported that more than a million lightning strikes had been reported in central and eastern Australia in the past 24 hours.

Meteorologists have calculated 1.37 million lightnings between the clouds and between the sky and the earth.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Rains have caused flooding in some places, with rivers and streams rising from their beds, 9News added.

This is the heaviest rainfall in more than 20 years, especially on Wednesday, November 10, when 100 millimeters of rain was reported.

The channel said the Tod was rising after 140 millimeters of rain over the past three days.

The public has been advised not to drive on flooded roads.

Flood Occurred recently in Sri Lanka and some parts of South India. Bosnia also experienced heavy flooding caused by heavy rains, which its capital, Sarajevo, experienced Power cut.

You May Also Like

Steve Bannon, who is close to Trump, has been accused of refusing to testify in Congress

Steve Bannon, who is close to Trump, has been accused of refusing to testify in Congress

Australia: Diver pictures of "the world's most damaged" white shark

Australia: Diver pictures of “the world’s most damaged” white shark

In London, chaos at "King Boris" court

In London, chaos at “King Boris” court

Video. Olly Hoskins tears at the announcement of her first selection with Australia

Once upon a time there were Indians in the United States

Once upon a time there were Indians in the United States

Three species of sharks found in the Thames

Three species of sharks found in the Thames

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *