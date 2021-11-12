https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211111/plus-dun-million-declairs-recenses-dans-le-ciel-australien-en-24h–videos-1052560376.html
More than a million lightning bolts recorded in Australian skies in 24 hours – videos
More than a million lightning bolts recorded in Australian skies in 24 hours – videos
Heavy rains in Australia were followed by a high number of storms and lightning. Meteorological services report 1.37 million lightning strikes simultaneously … 11.11.2021, Sputnik France
2021-11-11T21: 12 + 0100
2021-11-11T21: 12 + 0100
2021-11-11T21: 13 + 0100
International
International
Australia
Thunderstorms
Thunderbolt
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ Content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ Content
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1052560349_0:387:2867:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8d82c682f893f11e5b38j983
More than a million lightning strikes have been reported in central and eastern Australia in the past 24 hours, 9 News reported on November 11. Between 37 million lightnings, clouds and sky and earth, heavy thunderstorms lashed much of Australia. . Rains have caused flooding in some places, with rivers and streams rising from their beds, adding 9News, with more than 20 years of heavy rainfall, including 100 millimeters of rain recorded on Wednesday, November 10th. The Todd River rises after 140 millimeters. Authorities have warned residents not to drive on flooded roads for the past three days due to heavy rains. Bosnia also experienced heavy flooding caused by torrential rains, and its capital, Sarajevo, was cut off from electricity.
Australia
Sputnik France
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”
2021
Ekaterina Janson
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103484/87/1034848743_0:0:3356:3356_100x100_80_0_0_a_9595f4f42701102dcbb6422047b642204.
Ekaterina Janson
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103484/87/1034848743_0:0:3356:3356_100x100_80_0_0_a_9595f4f42701102dcbb6422047b642204.
News
fr_FR
Sputnik France
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1052560349_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fe88943a44f624720jp5a965
Sputnik France
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”
Ekaterina Janson
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103484/87/1034848743_0:0:3356:3356_100x100_80_0_0_a_9595f4f42701102dcbb6422047b642204.
International, Australia, thunderstorms, thunderstorms
21:12 11.11.2021 (Update: 21:13 11.11.2021)
Ekaterina Janson
Write all articles to the author
Heavy rains in Australia were followed by a high number of storms and lightning. According to the Meteorological Department, 1.37 million lightning strikes were reported in a single day.
On November 11, 9 News reported that more than a million lightning strikes had been reported in central and eastern Australia in the past 24 hours.
Meteorologists have calculated 1.37 million lightnings between the clouds and between the sky and the earth.
The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Rains have caused flooding in some places, with rivers and streams rising from their beds, 9News added.
This is the heaviest rainfall in more than 20 years, especially on Wednesday, November 10, when 100 millimeters of rain was reported.
The channel said the Tod was rising after 140 millimeters of rain over the past three days.
The public has been advised not to drive on flooded roads.
Flood
Occurred recently in Sri Lanka and some parts of South India. Bosnia also experienced heavy flooding caused by heavy rains, which its capital, Sarajevo, experienced Power cut
.