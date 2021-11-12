More than a million lightning bolts recorded in Australian skies in 24 hours – videos

Heavy rains in Australia were followed by a high number of storms and lightning. According to the Meteorological Department, 1.37 million lightning strikes were reported in a single day.

On November 11, 9 News reported that more than a million lightning strikes had been reported in central and eastern Australia in the past 24 hours.

Meteorologists have calculated 1.37 million lightnings between the clouds and between the sky and the earth.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Rains have caused flooding in some places, with rivers and streams rising from their beds, 9News added.

This is the heaviest rainfall in more than 20 years, especially on Wednesday, November 10, when 100 millimeters of rain was reported.

The channel said the Tod was rising after 140 millimeters of rain over the past three days.

The public has been advised not to drive on flooded roads.