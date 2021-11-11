Macron and Kamala Harris consider Franco-American cooperation “important.”

“We acknowledge that we are at the beginning of a new era and that our cooperation is absolutely vital,” the French president began their 1.5-hour meeting.

He will attend the ceremonies on November 11, the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday and the conference in Libya on Friday.

His visit should enable him to conclude the reconciliation between the two countries, which began with a meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Rome on October 29.

“A few days ago in Rome we had a fruitful meeting with President Biden who showed us the way for the coming weeks, months and years,” Emmanuel Macron said at the beginning of this interview, which was specifically held. In the presence of Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. “The French are very proud to have you,” he said.

“I think we share this vision, and we are at the beginning of a new era of challenges and opportunities,” the U.S. vice president responded.

“When France and the United States have worked together in the past, it has always been very successful, thanks to our common values ​​and priorities,” he added. “Both countries have a common desire to be leaders.

I look forward to continuing to work together in the days to come to build on your important discussions with President Biden and “renew the focus on our partnership.”

They had to discuss security, epidemics, climate and space, in particular.

Since her arrival on Tuesday, Ms Harris has visited the Institute pastor, who has met with American and French researchers working at Covit-19.

In mid-September, the United States and Australia caused a real grief over Paris by sealing a security alliance in the Pacific, with Washington paying off a major submarine deal initially promised to France.

Before Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkan and then White House Adviser on National Security Jake Sullivan won in Paris to quell France’s anger, ten days before the Biden-Macron meeting in Rome.