Is this the elusive Planet Extana?

British astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London has discovered an object representing the mysterious Planet X on the outskirts of the Solar System by examining images from the IRAS Orbit Laboratory. An article with the scientist’s calculations was published on arXiv.

“Of the hundreds of possible celestial bodies seen in IRAS images, only one object meets the requirements of Planet X. If this planet really existed, it would be 225-250 times larger than the Sun. Earth and our light,” the researcher said.

Scientists call “Planet X” an imaginary ninth planet in the solar system. Five years ago, American astronomers Konstantin Pattikin and Michael Brown claimed to have discovered evidence for its existence. According to their calculations, Planet X must be at least 100 billion km away from the Sun and similar to Neptune or Uranus.

But so far the search for that planet has not been successful. Researchers have only been able to limit the area in which it is located and find new clues to its existence. As a result, many astronomers questioned this hypothesis, and other astronomers began looking for alternatives to the location and appearance of Planet X.

According to the author of the new study, the failures in these searches may be related to the fact that scientists are trying to find the exact location of Planet X. Guided by this idea, he studied images from the IRAS Orbital Infrared Laboratory.

For image analysis, Rowan-Robinson developed an algorithm that could separate all “unwanted” infrared radiation sources outside the solar system – stars, galaxies, and other large clusters. He then studied all the other materials in detail and selected from those previously unknown to scientists.

None of these items satisfy Brown and Body’s calculations. But the number of candidates for the role of alternative versions of Planet X, which is significantly closer to Earth, has changed by several hundred.

Only one of them met all the criteria – meaning R20593 + 6413. It is located about 225-250 times farther from the Sun than on Earth, and 3-5 times larger in mass than our planet. According to the astronomer’s calculations, this object is located in the constellation Cepheus and orbits in a strongly inclined orbit.

The latter may explain why Planet X has not yet been discovered, because scientists previously did not think that the ninth planet in the solar system would orbit in a similar orbit, Rowan-Robinson notes. The scientist hopes that future observations with optical and infrared telescopes will confirm his hypothesis or prove that there are no unknown large planets in this part of the solar system.