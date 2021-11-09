Undertaker and AEW on promotion in the NFL

The weekends of the NFL season are always a good time for most Americans to enjoy games and support their favorite team.

Today, The Undertaker and AEW were promoted to the NFL. In fact, Undertaker and Michelle McCall were at the AT&T Stadium before the match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos to promote the WWE. They took the opportunity to discuss with the players and greet the players who were there.

According to AEW, during the Jaguars games in Jacksonville, the company will often be there because the Khan family owns the team. But today, the Jaguars faced buffalo bills, and Bills White receiver Stephen Dix wore AEW shoes for pre-game training.

WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium and promotional scenes with AEW always looking for new fans.

Photo credit: WWE



