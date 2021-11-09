Home Sports Undertaker and AEW on promotion in the NFL

Undertaker and AEW on promotion in the NFL

Nov 09, 2021 0 Comments
Undertaker and AEW on promotion in the NFL

The weekends of the NFL season are always a good time for most Americans to enjoy games and support their favorite team.

Today, The Undertaker and AEW were promoted to the NFL. In fact, Undertaker and Michelle McCall were at the AT&T Stadium before the match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos to promote the WWE. They took the opportunity to discuss with the players and greet the players who were there.

According to AEW, during the Jaguars games in Jacksonville, the company will often be there because the Khan family owns the team. But today, the Jaguars faced buffalo bills, and Bills White receiver Stephen Dix wore AEW shoes for pre-game training.

WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium and promotional scenes with AEW always looking for new fans.

Photo credit: WWE


See also  NFL - Adam Case and the Jets are over

You May Also Like

MLB: Marcus Semian wins - TVA Sports

MLB: Marcus Semian wins – TVA Sports

Le plan machiavélique de Ben Simmons contre les Sixers NBA

A great right in the “liquid” discussions to get Ben Simmons back!

Green Bay and Los Angeles Rams worship on NFL Day 9

Green Bay and Los Angeles Rams worship on NFL Day 9

NBA Steph Curry en feu face aux Clippers

Big change in step curry production this season?

Aaron Rodgers, LeRbon de la NFL, a envoyé un tacle à Kyrie Irving

In the midst of a scandal, “LeBron of the NFL” toppled Kairi!

NFL Week 9 Schedule: TV coverage, channels, scores for each football game today

NFL Week 9 Schedule: TV coverage, channels, scores for each football game today

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *