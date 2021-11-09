Two loyal wingmen on a plane in Australia

Two loyal wingmen on the plane

Two Loyal Wingman drones have now successfully completed separate test flights at the Woomera Range campus in South Australia. RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) has already ordered 3 additional copies for $ 115 million in addition to the first three copies already ordered. The Australian government doubled the size of its fleet after Loyal Wingman’s first successful flight in February 2021.

This UCAV (drone) measures 11.5 meters by 7 meters. With stealthy patterns and materials that absorb radar emissions, it has a range of 3,700 kilometers and will support the Australian F-35 against 1,500 kilometers. Once its working system is open, it can be restructured as needed. Originally designed for aerial hunting missions, in support of warplanes or missions (tankers, AWACS), it may also develop towards ISR operations.

Great Australian participation

RUAG Australia provided the aircraft landing gear systems, while BAE Systems played a key role in the design, delivery and support of flight control and navigation systems tested on Australian aircraft.

The three systems from the first phase of the project are expected to be delivered by the end of 2021.