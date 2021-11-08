North American Box Office | Superheroes of the movie Eternals in mind

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Los Angeles) Movie EternitiesChloé Zhao, the latest addition to the Marvel team and the work of Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, topped the US box office in its first week of operations, according to provisional estimates by Exhibitor Relations, a specialty company released on Sunday.

The film, which had a legion of timeless superheroes sent by a superpower to protect mankind, grossed $ 71 million between Friday and Sunday despite mixed reviews.

Eternities Actresses Angelina Jolie cheats on five star actors, including Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, but also the star of the series Game of Thrones, Richard Madden.

He also has a collection of stars including Timothy Solomon, Oscar Isaac and Gentia. Hill, An adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Interstellar, is in second place in theaters with $ 7.6 million in its third week ($ 83.9 million since its release).

The film tells the story of a powerful Adriatic family assigned to the administration of a planet that produces “mystery”, a mysterious substance essential to space travel.

Immortal, the latest installment of the James Bond story with Daniel Craig, No time to die, Retained third place with $ 6.2 million for its fifth week of operation (totaling more than 143 million).

He stands in front Poison: Let there be massacre, In fourth place with $ 4.5 million in revenue. Tom Hardy returns to his role as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist with the superpowers thanks to an alien parasite called Venom.

Animated film Ron was wrong, On a college student and his robot Ron, was able to steal fifth place with $ 3.6 million in revenue.