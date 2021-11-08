Home Sports Green Bay and Los Angeles Rams worship on NFL Day 9

Nov 08, 2021
Positive for Rodgers Covid 19

Green Bay lost to the Kansas City Chiefs (13-7) in the first Super Bowl remake (played in 1967). Packers led by Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers’ replacement quarterback (tested positive for Govit-19). During his first tenure in the NFL, Love gave a respectable performance (190 yards, one touchdown). Patrick Mahomes was far from his usual standard with the Kansas City QB, 166 yards and DD. After seven consecutive wins, Green Bay suffered its second defeat of the season.

Peterson scores for Tennessee

Victims of the LA Rams Tennessee Titans (28-16). The latter were not affected by the absence of their star racer Derrick Henry (broken leg). Their defense was undermined by Matthew Stafford of the California Quarterback, who was fired five times (including three by Jeffrey Simmons) and the author of two interceptions (each resulting in a touchdown). Tennessee led 21-3 at the break, recording three TDs in the second quarter. Henry was replaced by Legend Adrian Peterson, who scored his fourth touchdown for the Titans.

Arizona won without Murray or Hopkins

Without Kyler Murray (ankle) or Diandre Hopkins (tendon), the Arizona Cardinals dominated the San Francisco 49ers (31-17). Runner James Connor recorded three DDs. With eight wins and one defeat, the “cards” hold the best record in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers finally returned to winning ways after a month-long deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles (27-24). They won the field goal scored by Dustin Hopkins in the last second.

