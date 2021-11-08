Green Bay and Los Angeles Rams worship on NFL Day 9

Peterson scores for Tennessee

Victims of the LA Rams Tennessee Titans (28-16). The latter were not affected by the absence of their star racer Derrick Henry (broken leg). Their defense was undermined by Matthew Stafford of the California Quarterback, who was fired five times (including three by Jeffrey Simmons) and the author of two interceptions (each resulting in a touchdown). Tennessee led 21-3 at the break, recording three TDs in the second quarter. Henry was replaced by Legend Adrian Peterson, who scored his fourth touchdown for the Titans.