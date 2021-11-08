Home Sports Big change in step curry production this season?

Big change in step curry production this season?

Nov 08, 2021 0 Comments
NBA Steph Curry en feu face aux Clippers

Those who follow the Warriors closely, Steve Kerr closely watches the time Steff Curry plays, and he wants to save his star as much as possible. During the last match, the coach changed his habits.

Already one of the best players of the season, Step curry It starts out very strong, like the Warriors with a 7-1 record. When the defense is better, the offense turns out better. We were expecting to see a new team at Golden State this season, but maybe not at this level, certainly not so fast. There is no doubt that Steve Kerr is satisfied with his men.

It was seen again last Friday, with a 126-85 win over the Pelicans on the back. With one important change the dubs quietly carried on their game: Charcoal playing time or his timeline. For those who follow him closely, the leader has his own little habits, which are managed by Kerrol.

Is Steff Curry often ground?

12 minutes in Q1, 6 in Q2, 12 in Q3 and then the last 6 in Q4: It’s like a fancy match cook’s minutes. But against the Pelicans, his coach decided to change things. Journalists quickly noticed it and decided to question the former bull about it.

We are at a time when things need to be tried. I like him finishing the quarterfinals because he is the best at long distance shots. We want him to be. But on the other hand, we also like to adapt, especially when another team performs better on the ground. I still don’t know if this is the end.

Against New Orleans, Carrie came out in 6 minutes in the third quarter before coming in at 3:16. He finished the quarter and was then in the fourth start. Thus, Taps was able to put an end to the suspense against New Orleans, with a good win as a bonus. What does the key person think?

We are winning, so everything is fine, even though we are still at the beginning of the year. I like to play for 48 minutes. I will always be surprised when I go out.

Sorry Steff Curry, he can’t play 48 minutes per game. Steve Kerr is at least trying to make some changes depending on the team and the decision. It should already please the star.

See also  Shohe Ohdani (pitcher) season is compromised

You May Also Like

Aaron Rodgers, LeRbon de la NFL, a envoyé un tacle à Kyrie Irving

In the midst of a scandal, “LeBron of the NFL” toppled Kairi!

NFL Week 9 Schedule: TV coverage, channels, scores for each football game today

NFL Week 9 Schedule: TV coverage, channels, scores for each football game today

NBA Skip se lâche sur Draymond Green

Laughing, LeBron publicly mocks Tremond Green!

Denise Godrej is very angry when she talks about the Expos

Denise Godrej is very angry when she talks about the Expos

White socks reject Caesar Hernandez's choice

White socks reject Caesar Hernandez’s choice

La superstar NBA des Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, donne ses consignes à son coéquipier, le meneur Russell Westbrook, lors de l'Opening Night 2021, face aux Golden State Warriors

The former player shoots the lockers and calls for a big deal

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *