A second bus was hijacked and set on fire in Northern Ireland

This is the second case in a week in Northern Ireland.

November 8, 2021 8:49 am TASR

Belfast. Four people were hit by a double-decker bus Sunday night in the suburbs of Newtownpe in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. The passengers were taken downstairs and set on fire.

The BBC and the Guardian reported that called firefighters were unable to save the vehicle.

This is the second such case in the North Ireland Within a week. Last Monday, a bus on the same route west of Belfast was destroyed by two armed and masked men, but none of its passengers were on board.

Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the ruling Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in the Northern Irish, condemned the move on Twitter. “This is unnecessary. Changes are achieved through politics, not by setting fire to buses,” he wrote. The motives for the latest action are unknown.

Translink, a public transport company based in Northern Ireland, has suspended all bus and pipeline services until Monday, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

Both incidents appear to be related to a controversy over Northern Ireland ethics. The DUP is threatening to leave the government with Sinn Féin unless there are fundamental changes in the protocol to prevent the establishment of a difficult border between Northern Ireland and Ireland after Brexit. Trade unionists are calling for the code to be repealed because they are afraid of creating trade barriers.