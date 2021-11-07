Justice suspends Biden’s desired vaccination duty on companies

What is the desired vaccine duty in the Joe Biden business? The U.S. Federal Court of Appeals on Saturday suspended the vaccine duty introduced by the U.S. president on employees of companies with more than 100 individuals, saying it was time to examine possible “serious constitutional issues.”

According to the US President’s action, millions of employees must be vaccinated against Covid 19 by January 4. It was challenged in court specifically by the state of Texas, which is controlled by Republicans.

Up to the waist for Joe Biden

Announced in mid-September, it was approved by the administration this week and immediately challenged as a matter of urgency in court, especially in the state of Texas, which was restricted by Republicans who oppose any vaccine obligation to fight the epidemic. So this is a major setback for Joe Biden, who approved his infrastructure investment plan by adopting his first major legislative victory in Congress on Friday.

The Federal Court of Appeals for Texas, in its ruling, ruled that plaintiffs had “argued that there were serious constitutional and procedural issues” with the government speech. The latter is therefore “suspended” on the basis of merit pending the court’s examination. “We can challenge Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of power in court,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded on Twitter.