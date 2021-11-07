Cat and Rat reunite with Lily-Rose Depp and Timothy Salamet in New York

If Lily-Rose Deb spends a lot of time in New York, it won’t be idle. She is reunited with her ex-boyfriend Timothy Salamet. A flashback is not excluded.

American media “Lot Bible “, Demands them back together.

Lourdes Lyon, daughter of Franco-American actor Madonna, has been involved in romantic relationships with many celebrities.

They attended high school in New York City together during their teens.

He has teamed up with his partner Lily-Rose Depp in the movie “The King” which aired on Netflix in 2018, before going solo in 2020.

“We think they’re dating again,” the media believes, pushing a relationship further and further down. Even if the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp is seen with other men, including actor Austin Butler and French rapper Yasin Kay, the cover offer cannot be ruled out.

One confirmation is that Timothée Chalamet, who is currently showing a new version of Doon, could not comment on rumors about his emotional life. The impassable wall seems to have been erected.

The talented actor kicks every time he hears about it.

Similar articles