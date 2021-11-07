Australia postpones historic cricket match against Afghanistan over concerns over female players

In September, a Taliban official said the regime should not allow women to play cricket if they were to be exposed to the public.

The Australian Cricket Association on Friday (November 5) announced the postponement of its women’s team’s historic friendly match against Afghanistan due to concerns over the right of women to practice sports under the Taliban regime.

Cricket Australia said after consulting with “Relevant Partners”, It was decided that the men’s friendly match scheduled to take place in Hobart this month would not take place. “Given the current uncertainty, it was necessary to postpone the friendly match until later when the (Cricket Australia) situation became clear. The federation said in a statement.

Leading players of the Australian team have said the match should be canceled if the practical ban on women’s cricket in Afghanistan continues. After the overthrow of the elected government in August, senior Taliban leaders said Afghan women would no longer play cricket or any other sport.

In September, a Taliban official told the Australian media, SPS, that the regime should not allow women to play cricket if they want to be exposed to the public. “They may face a situation where they do not cover their face and body. Islam does not allow women to look like this.”, he said.

Afghanistan’s men are currently taking part in the T20 Cricket World Cup, but they have been warned that they could face an international ban if the country does not make it to the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The Australian Cricket Federation said.Is committed to supporting the development of sports for women and men in Afghanistan and around the worldMohammad Nabi, Afghanistan player and T20 team captain, said he hoped the two countries could continue to work together in the development of Afghanistan cricket.While it is disappointing that this year’s friendly match did not take place, it is gratifying that the match was postponed without being canceled.“, He declared.