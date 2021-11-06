YouTube | The trick is to watch the video description when you are in full screen | Applications | Smartphone | Technology | Trick | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

Web light Want to know how, now, the aforementioned entertainment platform will allow you to watch video presentation while in that mode, as it continues to offer new functions for Android users to enjoy the new experience while playing videos in full screen? Do? We will explain it below.

Last October, Web light For those who want to play videos in full screen it brings two new tools: first, it offers the opportunity to view comments, but first you need to open this comment box and then stretch the screen; In the meantime, the second reproduce list, to appreciate it you have to slide from bottom to top while in the above mode.

Above fullscreen comments and below playlist (Photo: Mac)

The most useful information that most people want to see when playing full screen videos is its description, for example: If you usually watch music videos and put the lyrics of a song in the description, this tool will be very useful for you.

How to watch a video presentation in full screen