Australian team BikeExchange has announced the signing of American Lawson Cradak from EF Education-Nippo for the next two seasons.

After six seasons with EF Education-Nippo (formerly Cannondale) Americans, Lawson Craddock left the alliance to join the BikeExchange. The 29-year-old American has signed with the Australian team for the next two seasons. “Everything is late for the 2022 season and I am very happy to be joining the Team Bike Exchange. The culture around the team is very important to me, especially in this game, I’m sure we can achieve great results together because of their family approach. It will be a big change for me after six years with my old team, but I am very happy to meet my new team and the new environment. Over the past two years I have felt in a comfortable role that this new challenge will motivate me even more. I will have new challenges, new characters and a different racing schedule that will refresh me and my motivation. It will be fun to be an American on the team, which in my previous experience fits the Australian mentality very well, ”Texan wrote in a statement.

Crodac is the star of the Tour de France 2018

Launched as this year’s United States Time Trial Champion, Lawson Craddock is always looking forward to another professional victory. He was particularly well-known during the Tour de France 2018, where Wendy fell victim to a fall in the first stage, which caused him to rupture in the scapula, becoming the first-ever favorite rider to finish last in history. Sorting from first level to last level, the winner was more than 4.30 hours behind Geraint Thomas. This season, Lawson Gradak ran for 58 days, finishing second in the Criterium to Tobene Mountain category, eighth in the prelude to the Volta, and seventh in the 19th round of the same Volta. He was ranked 69th overall. Cradak is the third recruiter for the 2022 Bike Exchange (also known as the Bike Exchange-Jaiko) after Matteo Chopro of Astana and Jesus David Pena, who signed his first professional contract.