A man is missing after a shark attack

Tiger shark and a large white shark – According to local media quoted witnesses, after a shark attack was reported, rescue teams searched for a swimmer who went missing off the west coast of Australia on Saturday, November 6th.

⁇Water police are currently searching for the missing person in the areaAuthorities have not yet confirmed further details, police said in a statement. Police in Western Australia say they were called to Port Beach, about 30 minutes south of Perth, following reports of a shark attack on Saturday morning.

According to the national channel ABC, witnesses in a small zodiac sign near where the man was swimming were involved in a tiger shark and a large white shark attack. Witnesses on the boat rushed to the beach to warn the swimmers to get out of the water.

⁇The actions of the Witnesses were courageous and very courageousWestern Australian Police Inspector Emma Barnes told the media. Beaches in the area have been closed following this information. Two people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year, according to the Daronga Conservation Society of Australia. If confirmed, it will be the 18th shark attack in 2021.