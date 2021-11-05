United States / Brazil – Different and cohesive approaches to mission: Course ad Gentes for missionaries

Brasilia (Agenzia Fides) – Providing specific missionary creation to missionaries sent to Mission Ad Gentes inside and outside Brazil: This is the general purpose of the Ad Gentes curriculum promoted by the Missionary Cultural Center (CCM). Bishops of Brazil (CNBB). The intensive three-week course runs from November 1 to 19 in virtual mode, with four-hour classes daily and the opportunity to deepen the study in the afternoon due to epidemic restrictions.

Recipients are missionaries, deacons, dedicated persons, seminars, ordinary people to be sent on the Ad Gentes Mission. There are 20 participants in this course, including lay people, men and women of religion and priests who are ready, they are in the process of rationalization or are already in the process.

The enlightening text of the lesson is part of the Gospel of the Good Samaritan Luke (10, 33-34) who “saw, had mercy, and came to him.” Therefore, Jesus’ disciples are called to cooperate in building up God’s Kingdom. The creation of missionaries is a fundamental factor in the development of activities, “says the presentation of the lesson. Church identity. , In accordance with the present historical situation. The course focuses on the missionary person. Training takes place through diverse and integrated approaches to the task: the human-impact dimension; விவிலியம்; Historical; Socio-ecology and geography; இறையியல்; திருச்சபை; மானுடவியல்; கல்வியியல்; Spiritual “.

At the beginning of the formation, Rio de Janeiro’s Vice Bishop and CNPP General Secretary MGR Joel Portella Amado addressed the participants as “the word of a brother who admires and thanks you.” The Bishop, who is the head of the CCM, echoed the “yes” of the missionaries and underlined the brotherhood of the whole human family: “The missionary and the missionary are leaving in peace, so to speak, in their region, to show that everyone on earth must be brothers and sisters. (SL) (Agenzia Fides 05/11/2021)





