Home Sports MLB: Indians use contract option for third paceman Jose Ramirez

MLB: Indians use contract option for third paceman Jose Ramirez

Nov 05, 2021 0 Comments
MLB: Indians use contract option for third paceman Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Indians used the $ 12 million option of Jose Ramirez’s 2022 deal. The third all-star paceman had another season watching him compete for the MVP title.

Ramirez’s brilliance is one of the few bright spots on the team’s offense. The 29-year-old averaged .266, 36 home runs, 103 RBI and 27 goals stolen in the final year of a four-year, $ 26 million contract.

The Indians, known as the Guardians next season, have refused to use the $ 7 million option for wide receiver Roberto Perez and have appointed Chris Valika as their batting coach.

Valeica was the assistant batting coach of the Chicago Cups last season, working with Patrick Wisdom and Frank Swindle.

The Indians are looking forward to offering a long-term extension with Ramirez this winter.

“I really want to stay,” Ramirez said a season later, where the team set an 80-82 record, the club’s first losing season since 2012. But do not rush. I want to be here for the rest of my career. But it remains to be seen what will happen. I would love to see what they have to offer. “

See also  Jalan Hartz is now No. 2 quarterback: Eagles vs. Rams inactive

You May Also Like

La superstar NBA des Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, a vu l'une des grosses rumeurs le concernant être démentie au sujet de sa transformation physique !

The origin of the LeBron injury has been revealed!

Astros is formalizing the arrival of Dusty Baker tomorrow

Astros is formalizing the arrival of Dusty Baker tomorrow

Jets Vs. Golds odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

Jets Vs. Golds odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’

MLB summary: Andrew McCutchen is a free agent | Trevor Boyer will not leave his contract

MLB summary: Andrew McCutchen is a free agent | Trevor Boyer will not leave his contract

Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement tomorrow

Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement tomorrow

NBA Scottie Pippen sort ses médailles des JO

After the attack on Jordan, Scotty Pippon screwed up!

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *