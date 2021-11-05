MLB: Indians use contract option for third paceman Jose Ramirez

Friday, November 5, 2021. 11:25 am

The Cleveland Indians used the $ 12 million option of Jose Ramirez’s 2022 deal. The third all-star paceman had another season watching him compete for the MVP title.

Ramirez’s brilliance is one of the few bright spots on the team’s offense. The 29-year-old averaged .266, 36 home runs, 103 RBI and 27 goals stolen in the final year of a four-year, $ 26 million contract.

The Indians, known as the Guardians next season, have refused to use the $ 7 million option for wide receiver Roberto Perez and have appointed Chris Valika as their batting coach.

Valeica was the assistant batting coach of the Chicago Cups last season, working with Patrick Wisdom and Frank Swindle.

The Indians are looking forward to offering a long-term extension with Ramirez this winter.

“I really want to stay,” Ramirez said a season later, where the team set an 80-82 record, the club’s first losing season since 2012. But do not rush. I want to be here for the rest of my career. But it remains to be seen what will happen. I would love to see what they have to offer. “