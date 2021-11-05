Marvel movie “The Eternal” censored in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait due to homosexual kiss

Step “Hollywood Reporter“Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not release the next Marvel movie called ‘The Eternal’ in their theaters.” Would have been the subject of a series of legislative demands of these states.

This information was published yesterday on several news sites, before being withdrawn in each of the Gulf countries involved. The latter would have asked Disney Studios to cut out the scene of a gay couple kissing. In fact, Faustos, played by Brian Diary Henry, is the first gay superhero in the Marvel universe, and shares a kiss with Penn, played by Haas Sleeman. For its part, Disney has said it will not censor any footage in the film.

As a reminder, homosexuality is officially illegal in the Gulf countries, especially in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Films with scenes linked to the LGBTQ community are often banned from theaters. For example, last year, the animated Pixar film “Onward” did not hit theaters in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia with a line referring to lesbian relationships.

On the French side, “Les Eternal” was released last Wednesday. Directed by Chloe Zhao, who won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for “Namtland” in 2021, it is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The characters of Eternals, created by the ancient alien race Jack Kirby, who has lived on Earth for several thousand years, must protect humans from their conflicts without directly interfering. In addition, it is an XXL and includes cast: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Leah McHugh, Brian Diary Henry, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Kid Harrington and many more David Kay.