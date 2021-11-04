MLB summary: Andrew McCutchen is a free agent | Trevor Boyer will not leave his contract

Billis rejected Andrew McCutcheon’s offer

So the outfielder will become a free agent.

Jackie Bradley Jr. will return to Milwaukee

He used his will for 2022.

JBJ has chosen its $ 9.5M player option and will be the 2022 Pro. He was a Gold Glove finalist but had an unusually tough year on the plate. – John Heyman (ான்Johnheyman) November 3, 2021

UC Kikuchi rejected his player option

So he becomes the free agent for this winter.

UC Kikuchi told the Seattle Mariners that he had rejected his player option. He is a free agent. – Robert Murray (yByRobertMurray) November 3, 2021

Knee surgery for Kevin Kiermaier

He should resume his baseball activities within four to six weeks (before the season starts).

# Rays Announce that Kiermaier underwent right knee arthroplasty today to address a small menstrual tear that is expected to return to full function in 4-6 weeks. – Mark Topkin (TBTimes_Rays) November 3, 2021

The Mets tried to talk to Jean Afterman of the Yankees

Good idea.

Tucker Bournehard goes to the Tigers

The Reds are gaining confidence for a third base.

The Tigers have agreed to acquire C Tucker Bornhardt from the Reds. Bornhard has a $ 7.5 million option in 2022. Johnman Was first with the message. – Mark Feinsand (eFeinsand) November 3, 2021

Trevor Boyer will not leave his contract

He needs to raise another $ 64 million over the next two years.

Trevor Bauer will not deviate from his historic contract. No one should be surprised at that situation. Has been $ 64M for over 2 years. The decision to withdraw will also lead to longer postponements. – John Heyman (ான்Johnheyman) November 3, 2021

Francisco Lindor grabbed Jeff McNeill by the neck

This happened during an argument on May 7 during a match.