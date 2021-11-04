MLB summary: Andrew McCutchen is a free agent | Trevor Boyer will not leave his contract

Billis rejected Andrew McCutcheon’s offer
So the outfielder will become a free agent.
Jackie Bradley Jr. will return to Milwaukee
He used his will for 2022.
UC Kikuchi rejected his player option
So he becomes the free agent for this winter.
Knee surgery for Kevin Kiermaier
He should resume his baseball activities within four to six weeks (before the season starts).
The Mets tried to talk to Jean Afterman of the Yankees
Good idea.
Tucker Bournehard goes to the Tigers
The Reds are gaining confidence for a third base.
Trevor Boyer will not leave his contract
He needs to raise another $ 64 million over the next two years.
Francisco Lindor grabbed Jeff McNeill by the neck
This happened during an argument on May 7 during a match.