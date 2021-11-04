Instagram offers a feature that Twitter users have been waiting for for 10 years





Instagram video communication site has introduced a new feature that Twitter users have been waiting for for 10 years.

And “Instagram” announced through its account on its “Twitter” website that previews of “Instagram” posts can now be viewed on “Twitter” for the first time in almost 10 years.

And with this new feature, you can get automatic change of “Instagram” forms by entering any Instagram link in any tweet on Twitter.

Instagram management has previously stated that this feature cannot be allowed on Twitter; Because the Twitter administration refused to do so; But now considering the huge popularity of the video communication site, it seems he has finally agreed.

Before buying the Facebook or Meta Instagram site, this feature was in the past; But Twitter later banned it in order not to further increase the popularity of “Instagram” against its rival “Facebook”.