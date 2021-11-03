Sweden: Two killed, one injured after falling from seventh floor during concert for ABBA

Two They lost their lives and one was injured In Uppsala, Sweden, a man fell from the seventh floor and fell on two spectators.

About 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Concert & Congress, according to police. Concert – Tribute to their legends ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson with covers of their famous songs.

“We got a call that someone had jumped or fallen from a great height in the concert hall in the center of Uppsala,” Magnus police spokesman Johnson Clare told AFP.

As the room was open outside, the person fell down from the seventh floor and attacked two more people. The person who fell down and one of the attackers died and a third was injured.

It is not yet clear what injuries sustained the third person, but “they are not life-threatening,” Clarin told AFP.

However, he refused to divulge any information as his family was not informed of any details about the deceased.

Police initially closed the room so that no one could enter or leave to testify, but then cleared the area.

“It’s too early to tell if a crime has been committed,” Clarin said.

The concert was scheduled to start at 19:30, but was canceled after the event.

With information from AFP