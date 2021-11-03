Home World Sweden: Two killed, one injured after falling from seventh floor during concert for ABBA

Sweden: Two killed, one injured after falling from seventh floor during concert for ABBA

Nov 03, 2021 0 Comments
Sweden: Two killed, one injured after falling from seventh floor during concert for ABBA

Two They lost their lives and one was injured In Uppsala, Sweden, a man fell from the seventh floor and fell on two spectators.

About 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Concert & Congress, according to police. Concert – Tribute to their legends ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson with covers of their famous songs.

“We got a call that someone had jumped or fallen from a great height in the concert hall in the center of Uppsala,” Magnus police spokesman Johnson Clare told AFP.

As the room was open outside, the person fell down from the seventh floor and attacked two more people. The person who fell down and one of the attackers died and a third was injured.

It is not yet clear what injuries sustained the third person, but “they are not life-threatening,” Clarin told AFP.

However, he refused to divulge any information as his family was not informed of any details about the deceased.

Police initially closed the room so that no one could enter or leave to testify, but then cleared the area.

“It’s too early to tell if a crime has been committed,” Clarin said.

The concert was scheduled to start at 19:30, but was canceled after the event.

With information from AFP

Follow LiFO.gr in Google News to find out all the news first

See all the latest news from Greece and the world on LiFO.gr

See also  Former King Juan Carlos I to depart Spain amid corruption probe connected to Saudi Arabia

You May Also Like

USS Connecticut US nuclear submarine damaged when submarine hits mountain in China Sea not shown on map

USS Connecticut US nuclear submarine damaged when submarine hits mountain in China Sea not shown on map

China reduces energy shortages due to increased coal production | Environment

China reduces energy shortages due to increased coal production | Environment

The hypocrisy of the upper castes! They flew private jets to a meeting about reducing CO2 emissions

The hypocrisy of the upper castes! They flew private jets to a meeting about reducing CO2 emissions

Index - Abroad - Russian troops are concentrated near the Ukrainian border

Index – Abroad – Russian troops are concentrated near the Ukrainian border

"Greta is right: only confusing sophists. But the commitment to vaccines is positive."

“Greta is right: only confusing sophists. But the commitment to vaccines is positive.”

Underestimated by the business, ANC hopes to reduce the damage

Underestimated by the business, ANC hopes to reduce the damage

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *