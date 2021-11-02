Submarines: Emmanuel Macron’s text message reveals tensions between France and Australia

It is the revelation of Emmanuel Macron’s text message that brutally renews the diplomatic tensions between France and Australia. September 15, two days before the announcement of the breach of the “Century Agreement” on submarines worth 56 56 billion.

“Should I expect good or bad news for our shared submarine ambitions?” Emmanuel Macron wrote to the Australian President, which was confirmed to the LCI by the President’s entourage on Tuesday via this SMS.

On the Australian side, this SMS is provided as proof that France knew before the official announcement that the contract for the submarines was going to be terminated.