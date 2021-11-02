Former footballer Thierry Henry continues his commitment to online harassment

In March, Theory Henry deactivated his accounts on social networks due to their toxicity. On Tuesday, November 2, the Frenchman announced that he would continue his commitment against online harassment in conjunction with a sports equipment manufacturer and a voluntary organization.

“We need help from those in high places […]. For example, we need to unite to ensure that these people are going to pass a law and make these sites more accountable for what is happening there. “, Arsenal and France announced the former pride of the team.

The 1998 World Champion announced his partnership with the Puma brand and the Game of Ever Lives Foundation at the Internet Summit, the annual high point for the digital economy and new technologies.

In March he explained that Thierry Henry did not realize the shortage and was not ready to return to it because he had disabled his accounts on social networks. “They weren’t functioning well enough. They weren’t really trying to change anything.”, The former 44-year-old striker at a press conference, said the current Belgian selection assistant coach.

The web summit opened on Monday evening, with the much-anticipated intervention of whistleblower and former Facebook employee Francis Hougan, who accused the US company of putting profits above the well-being of its users.

Adam Petrick, Puma’s marketing director, along with Thierry Henry on the main stage of the web summit, however, explained that he did not consider this type of activity.“The forums should be our partners to hold a substantial discussion aimed at concrete actions. Some of them are moving forward,” he said. […] But not all and not enough “, He explained.