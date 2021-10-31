Emirates: A380 returns to Australian skies

To meet the relaxation of travel restrictions and the growing demand for travel to and from Australia; Emirates There accelerates its operations. L’A380, Serving daily on the Dubai-Sydney route and returning to the Australian skies.

Emirates is strengthening its flight schedule as Australia’s borders reopen to international travelers scheduled for November. From Australia. Vaccine campaign New South Wales Achieving its purpose, and Victoria Not too far behind, both states will allow vaccinated travelers to return to Australia without isolation. Instead of easing travel restrictions, Emirates is increasing frequency Flights between Dubai and EK414 / 415 Sydney From November 2nd. They become everyday Powered by Boeing 777-300ER. Flights Melbourne Insured four times a day Possibility to increase the frequency according to week EK408 / 409, by flights Request.

Another positive sign for recovery in Australia is the efficiency of Sydney and flights Melbourne is 100% recovered. It can accommodate up to 354 passengers in all classes Travel on these planes. For the first time since the outbreak, Australian citizens, permanent residents and family members can travel unhindered to these two cities, whether they are traveling abroad or visiting their loved ones. This is done on the condition that you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine.

From 1 December, The iconic Emirates flight, l’A380, Returns to the Australian sky by serving daily line Dubai-Sydney. This is a very valuable aircraft It offers 516 seats in three class configurations, with 426 class seats for passengers. 76 seats in Economics and Business Class and 14 seats in First Class are on board. “We are very pleased to be able to operate our aircraft back to Australia, with the expected capacity and bandwidth. Once in New South Wales or Victoria, vaccinated travelers do not face capacity restrictions or isolation on their return to Australia, which travelers enjoy enjoying a return to normalcy. From November 1, Australians can also plan their vacations and travel abroad. This is good news for us as we are ready to serve these customers by providing access to our network covering more than 120 locations through our center in Dubai. A real opportunity to discover the wonders bestowed on those considering stopping Expo 2020 From Sydney », Says Barry Brown, Vice President, Emirates Australia.

Thanks for the partnership Identity sharing Between the two airlines, Emirates customers and Qantas Access a comprehensive network of targets. In addition to the 120 offered by Emirates, the partnership provides customers with access to more than 55 Australian destinations. For their part, Qantas customers can travel to Dubai with Emirates and access more than 50 cities in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

