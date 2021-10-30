Space. Thomas Baskett will return to Earth later than expected due to bad weather

The U.S. agency announced Saturday that NASA and SpaceX have postponed the launch of a rocket that will send four astronauts to the International Space Station to avoid “a major storm system.”

The crew of the “Crew-3” mission was scheduled to depart from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday aboard the Crew Dragon capsule called “Endurance” attached to the Falcon 9 rocket.

“Brief handover”

The launch will finally take place at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday local time, and “Group-3 will arrive at the space station at about 11 a.m. the same evening,” NASA said.

They will go on a “brief handover” to astronauts who flew to the station as part of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-2 ‘mission, including Thomas Pesket, a Frenchman who has been on the ISS since April.