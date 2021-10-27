Dave Chappell recorded the Scotiabank Theater in Toronto amid controversy

The American comedian, who released a statement this week, said he was the victim Cancellation culture In his comedy pieces, he will present his image Untitled On November 15 in the 19,800-seat arena.

The date is part of a larger documentary tour that includes a live show Dave Chappell & Friends.

The only show planned in Canada after the Scotiabank Arena announced the shutdown of comments on social media has attracted online criticism.

Some have interpreted this decision as a way to avoid any controversy over the actor’s reception on their campus.

A notice from the site owner, Maple Leaves Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which refers to making an arrangement Different types of public events And In some cases, certain aspects of the content may offend or harm others and may not reflect our company’s views or values.

MLSEMaple Leaves Sports & Entertainment Is committed to providing a safe environment for all activists and staff who choose to attend an event and a positive and lasting social change , The company added in an email.

Struggle against Netflix

In recent weeks, Dave Chappell has been criticized for his show on Netflix Close, In which he devotes a large part of his time recalculating run-ins with the LGBTQ community. He concludes by wondering if transgender people are really women and declaring himself Feminist radical trans-exclusionist .

The special created a stir on Netflix last week when some employees at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles staged a protest, calling for better trans representation in inclusive programming and the company’s management systems.

Several stars of the series aired on stage, including Elliott Page, who was born in Halifax, tweeted: I stand with Netflix’s trans, non-binary and BIPOC (Indigenous, black and colored people) employees who are fighting for more and more great trance stories and more inclusive workspace.

Dave Chappell released a video on Instagram on Monday from one of his most recent live shows, explaining how its effects affected the release. Untitled :

This film I produced was invited to every film festival (…) in the United States, when this controversy came out Close, Began to take me away from these film festivals , He declared.