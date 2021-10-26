Home Top News Texas is at the center of America’s worries more than ever

Texas is at the center of America's worries more than ever

Oct 26, 2021 0 Comments
How does Joe Biden's America see the world?

Texas is the second largest state in the United States after Alaska. With it 696,000 km2, its territory is larger than France. It has the second largest population (29 million people) after California. Although it belonged to Mexico for 15 years from 1821 to 1836, it was one of the finest states in the United States.

Because Texas is first and foremost for Americans and millions of people around the world Dallas, The story of the Ewing family and its empire is set against the backdrop of a rivalry with the Barnes family. Between 1978 and 1991, its desert landscapes, derix fields, its traditions and the power bestowed by oil, would reflect the image of a conservative and prosperous state.

Since then, another Texan family, which is very real, knows how to talk about this by giving the United States two presidents: Bush. Politics in Texas is not far off, Cropping with major current issues of the country. Its latest law restricting access to immigration or abortion continues to be at the center of the news.

>> A letter from the United States, a series of exceptional chapters that can be found every Tuesday. Sound postcard, which helps to better understand America today, is very familiar and sometimes completely confusing. RDL Originals Podcast.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

