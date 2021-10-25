Home Top News Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe husband fasting in London

Oct 25, 2021 0 Comments
In Britain, Nassan’s Zakari-Radcliffe husband, who has been detained in Iran for more than five years, has launched another hunger strike.

Richard Radcliffe plans to sleep in a tent outside the Foreign Office in London to put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The project manager of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic division of the news agency, Nassan Zakari-Radcliffe was arrested in Tehran in 2016, where he came to visit his family. He was charged with conspiracy to overthrow the Islamic Republic, which he vehemently denies, and sentenced to five years in prison.

After serving his sentence, he was again sentenced to one year in prison in late April for participating in a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009.

In mid-October, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lost his appeal and was forced to leave with an electronic bracelet in March 2020 due to Covid 19, causing fear among his relatives that he would return to prison.

In an online petition that already has more than 3.5 million signatures on Sunday afternoon, Richard Radcliffe explains that he is forcing London to “take responsibility” and launching his second hunger strike since 2018.

Because despite Tehran being “the main culprit in Nassan’s case”, the United Kingdom “overthrew” his wife, while London refused to settle the 400 400 million (7 467 million) debt, an old cause of “conflict between the two states,” since the Shah’s expulsion from Iran in 1979. .

“Two years ago, I began a hunger strike in front of the Iranian embassy, ​​where” they were allowed to camp for 15 days for anger, “Richard Radcliffe said in the petition. Thanks to this, he came to Iran with his daughter Gabriella, his mother and now at the age of 7, he received “Come home”.

