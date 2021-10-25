In Australia, the Tintree rainforest returned to the aborigines

In the northeast of the country, four national parks, including the famous Tintree Forest, have been returned to the guardians of their ancestors: the native Kuku Yalanchi people.

Australia on Wednesday ceded ownership of the world’s oldest rainforest to its original custodians, the Kuku Yalanji tribe. The tribe was given a tintree at a ceremony in the far northeastern city of Bloomfield, along with three national parks: Cedar Bay (Nalka Phulal), Black Mountain (Kalkajaka) and the Hope Islands. The parks will initially be managed jointly with the Queensland state government.

160,000 hectares were reclaimed

Queensland Environment Minister Megan Scanlan said reclaiming the land was an important step in the process of reconciling communities after the past. “Uncomfortable and scary”. “The culture of the Kuku Yalanji people is one of the oldest in the world, and this agreement recognizes their right to own and manage their own country, to preserve their culture and to share it with tourists.” She said again.

Chrissy Grant, a member of the committee that negotiated the acquisition, called for the moment“Historical”, Allows aboriginal community “Take responsibility for one’s own destiny.” Indigenous peoples have been strongly marginalized since the arrival of European settlers in 1788. For example, white Australians have an average life expectancy of seventeen years, particularly victims of crime.

160,000 hectares retreated on the northeast coast of Australia, and facing Great Barrier Reef. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988, the forest is 135 million years old. By comparison, the Amazon is 55 million years old. The largest, most humid, luxurious, Daintree has 3,000 plant species and nearly 600 animal species, some of which are rare and primitive, the helmet kazovari bird, whose claws are strong.

Climate-skeptical PM

Over the years, the Australian government has provided more credit to the tribe. Dominating the desert in the center of the country and the spiritual high ground of the indigenous people, the largest monolith in the ocher colors, the uru, returned to the Anangu people in 1985.

Despite this gesture, Australia and its Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Do not shine through with their commitment to the environment. The latter, apparently climatoseptic, did not confirm his presence Glasgow COP26 To be held in November. The resolution, inspired by his will, he says focuses on the national struggle to prevent the Covid 19 epidemic.

The world’s largest coal exporter, Australia, whose energy production largely relies on this fuel, has not made a firm commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.