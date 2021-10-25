Home Technology Be careful where you send it to fix the cell phone! A woman was intimidated for intimate photos taken from her mobile

Oct 25, 2021 0 Comments
Photo: Police

Police have arrested a woman accused of extorting money from a businessman in the municipality Caribou in Urabe Antigueno.

The woman who intimidated her was miles away from the merchant

Everything changed when a businessman was surprised by a call from another woman who asked for money for some intimate photos he had on hand, and the businessman was surprised because he did not send these types of photos to anyone, so she did not believe him, but when the offender started sending his own photos and threatened to publish them on social networks if she did not send the money.

According to official information, the intimidated woman started sending him money, but was tired of the abuse and decided to report it to authorities. “Through intelligence and intelligence work, Urabá police were able to catch a 35-year-old man for the crime of sexually abusing Koala”, Officials revealed in this case.

I will be a woman San Jenon (Magdalena) Something that threatens the merchant and as a result of extortion.

According to preliminary information, the dealer designed and repaired her cell phone, where she obtained her personal information.

To read other events in Antigua, click here Here.

